Britney Spears says this pop star is "all I listen to" lately: "I absolutely love it!"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears just named her fav pop girly of the moment – and with contenders like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and more, she has a lot of amazing options to choose from!
Did the Princess of Pop herself just crown an heir to the throne?!
Well, not exactly – because Queen Beyoncé is already royalty in her own right!
In a Monday Instagram post, the Gimme More singer said that she can't get enough of Bey.
"So weird how all i listen to is the last @beyonce album," Britney wrote, referring to the 2024 hit record Cowboy Carter.
"I absolutely love it but damn not sure why I go back to her earlier naughty album….the dress told me to do it I guess."
In the carousel videos included with the post, Britney can be seen dancing in her home with a dressy outfit on, one of her favorite types of content to post in recent years.
Another video posted around the same time showed Brit dancing to Rihanna, however.
A challenger approaches the ring!
Then again, since we likely won't be getting a new RiRi album anytime soon, the TEXAS HOLD 'EM artist can rest easy knowing her position as Britney's favorite is secure.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP