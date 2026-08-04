Britney Spears says this pop star is "all I listen to" lately: "I absolutely love it!"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears just named her fav pop girly of the moment – and with contenders like Beyoncé , Taylor Swift , Ariana Grande , and more, she has a lot of amazing options to choose from!

Britney Spears and Beyoncé go way back – no wonder that the Gimme More singer can't get enough of Bey! © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Did the Princess of Pop herself just crown an heir to the throne?!

Well, not exactly – because Queen Beyoncé is already royalty in her own right!

In a Monday Instagram post, the Gimme More singer said that she can't get enough of Bey.

"So weird how all i listen to is the last @beyonce album," Britney wrote, referring to the 2024 hit record Cowboy Carter.

"I absolutely love it but damn not sure why I go back to her earlier naughty album….the dress told me to do it I guess."

In the carousel videos included with the post, Britney can be seen dancing in her home with a dressy outfit on, one of her favorite types of content to post in recent years.

Another video posted around the same time showed Brit dancing to Rihanna, however.

A challenger approaches the ring!