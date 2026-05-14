Cardi B responds after getting caught fighting with Stefon Diggs in public

Burtonsville, Maryland - Cardi B has entered the chat after she was caught in a heated argument with NFL star Stefon Diggs – just days after the two seemingly rekindled their romance.

Cardi B (r.) brushed off her recent fight with Stefon Diggs, admitting she was just hungry! © Collage: Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Angela Weiss / AFP

The drama began on Wednesday when footage spread online of the pair in an evidently tense exchange outside a coffee shop in Maryland.

In the clip, first shared by TMZ, Cardi is seen yelling at the 32-year-old athlete, pointing her finger at him before turning her back.

Stefon stands calmly in front of her with his arms crossed as she speaks, but there's no audio of what the 33-year-old rapper was saying to him.

The dramatic moment comes after the pair – who were said to have split up in February – were spotted looking very cozy at a Mother's Day event over the weekend.

What does it all mean for the on-and-off lovebirds? Cardi herself has now weighed in, appearing to suggest that the incident was just a case of the hangries.

"Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity," she wrote via X. "damn y'all ain't never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?"

Alas, the fight may not be a real sign of trouble in paradise after all, which does line up with the latest gossip from insiders.