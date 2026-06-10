Cardi B blames Trump for Knicks' NBA Finals loss: "It did feel a little dark in there"

New York, New York - Cardi B blamed Donald Trump 's "dark" vibes for the New York Knicks losing Game 3 of the NBA Finals!

Cardi B seemingly hinted that Donald Trump's (l.) attendance at Game 3 of the NBA finals led to the Knicks' loss. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

The Please Me rapper brought high energy to the halftime show for the third showdown between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Yet Cardi's performance was overshadowed by the President's appearance, which was met with mixed reactions from the players and fans.

During her Instagram Live, the 33-year-old seemingly hinted that Trump was "bad luck" for the New York team while responding to fans' questions.

"It probably was," Cardi replied, continuing, "But it is what it is. You can't stop the president from f**king going to a game. But it did feel a little dark in there."

She added, "You know how it felt like in there? It felt like the principal was there, and everybody had to be on their best behavior and s**t like that. But, nevertheless."