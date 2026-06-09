Cardi B rocks NBA Finals with Knicks-Spurs Game 3 halftime show!

New York, New York - Bronx rapper Cardi B wowed at the NBA Finals Game 3 halftime show on Monday, before settling in to watch the second half with her son.

Cardi B performs at the NBA Finals Game 3 halftime show on June 8, 2026. © DUSTIN SATLOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The New York Knicks didn't have to look too far for a killer halftime performer.

New York native Cardi B showed up for her hometown with a fiery halftime show on Monday night as the Knicks took on the Spurs.

The Grammy-winning artist kicked off her three-minute-plus set after dancers sporting orange Knicks jersey dresses pivoted to reveal the rapper sitting courtside in a skin-tight grey corset top and leggings.

Cardi belted out Bodega Baddie, a hard-hitting track from her 2025 album, Am I the Drama? Then the rapper and the dance crew made their way to center court for her mega hit Bodak Yellow.

Unlike President Trump, who was booed by the audience at the game, Cardi's appearance was greeted with raucous applause.

Following her set, the rapper settled into courtside seats underneath the basket with her four-year-old son, Wave – her latest adventure with her kids since her Little Miss Drama Tour ended.

Per a series of Instagram Stories posts, the rapper and her son had a good time. Wave ate blue cotton candy, causing the rapper to complain, "Bro boys don't listen," when he refused to stop sticking out his stained tongue.