Cardi B rocks tight pink ensemble for exclusive Brooklyn concert: "New York summers"

Brooklyn, New York - Cardi B gave a special one-night-only performance in New York while rocking a Barbie-esque 'fit that highlighted her curvy frame!

Cardi B's body looked so tea in her all-pink 'fit for her performance at Pacha New York. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

The Bodega Baddie rapper took over Pacha New York on Saturday, July 25.

Cardi, and her barely-there waist, performed a collection of her hits, including: WAP, Hello, Outside, and Bodak Yellow.

For her set, the 33-year-old brought the fashion A-game that she is so famous for.

She flaunted her teeny waist and curvy bottom in a hot-pink corseted bodysuit over matching tights, as shown in an Instagram post captioned "New York summers."

The ensemble featured a built-in bra that dramatically plunged in the middle and was adorned with silver embellishments, plus a satin hat, Christian Louboutin platform heels, and extra-long pink nails.

Cardi recently told fans that she's been "taking advantage of the summertime" and "living my best life" following her Little Miss Drama tour.

The mom of four further teased that she is working on new music that could feature some fellow rap girlies, though she remained coy on who exactly that could be!