Cardi B takes aim at Donald Trump in fiery new song: "F**k him"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is making waves with her new single, Ah Ha, which features a bold diss at President Donald Trump , marking her first solo release of 2026.

Cardi B's new track Ah Ha features a bold diss at President Donald Trump. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

The rapper dropped the track on Friday after teasing her fans earlier in the week with a preview filmed during a beach appearance while wearing a Dominican Republic flag bikini.

The teaser quickly sparked excitement before the official announcement arrived.

In the song, Cardi delivers her signature confidence while aiming at President Trump with the lyric, "Black trucks at the club look like Trump in this b***h, f**k him."

The track adds to the rapper's recent back-and-forth involving the Trump administration.

Earlier this year, the rapper stirred the pot after saying Trump's appearance at a Knicks game changed the atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden, claiming the energy felt different during the NBA Finals.

Cardi also previously fired back at the Department of Homeland Security after officials responded to her criticism of ICE, questioning why other topics, like the Epstein files, were not receiving more attention.

The 33-year-old artist has also had a busy year outside of politics, kicking off 2026 with the Little Miss Drama Tour, her first headlining North American tour.