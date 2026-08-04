Christina Applegate shares major health update after months-long hospitalization
Los Angeles, California - After an almost four‑month hospital stay, Christina Applegate is back home.
Fans of the former Married… with Children star can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as Applegate appears to be on the road to recovery after being admitted to the hospital in March.
According to TMZ, which cited sources close to the 54-year-old actor, Applegate was allowed to leave the hospital recently.
She is said to be "doing well" given the circumstances, per an insider close to Applegate.
Why the Dead to Me star required an extended inpatient stay and whether the hospitalization was directly related to her MS diagnosis is currently unclear.
In the spring, it was first revealed that Applegate was undergoing medical treatment. Shortly thereafter, the Friends alum posted on Instagram to thank her fans for the"the outpouring of love and well wishes."
Christina Applegate has been living with MS for five years
Applegate did not provide further details about her inpatient treatment at the time. Instead, she announced a temporary break so she could focus entirely on her recovery.
In 2021, Applegate publicly disclosed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.
This chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease of the central nervous system can cause vision problems, motor impairments, paralysis, and fatigue.
On her podcast MeSsy, the actor has since spoken candidly about the physical and emotional challenges of the life‑changing illness.
The show, which she co-hosts with Jamie‑Lynn Sigler, went on hiatus at the end of March.
Since then, the Sopranos actor has been hosting the podcast alone, and Applegate has not yet returned.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP