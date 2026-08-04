Christina Applegate shares major health update after months-long hospitalization

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Fans of the former Married… with Children star can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as Applegate appears to be on the road to recovery after being admitted to the hospital in March.

According to TMZ, which cited sources close to the 54-year-old actor, Applegate was allowed to leave the hospital recently.

She is said to be "doing well" given the circumstances, per an insider close to Applegate.

Why the Dead to Me star required an extended inpatient stay and whether the hospitalization was directly related to her MS diagnosis is currently unclear.

In the spring, it was first revealed that Applegate was undergoing medical treatment. Shortly thereafter, the Friends alum posted on Instagram to thank her fans for the"the outpouring of love and well wishes."