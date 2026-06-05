Dua Lipa and Callum Turner touch down in Sicily for post-wedding blowout

Sicily, Italy - The yacht is docked, the paparazzi have arrived, and Dua Lipa and Callum Turner – the celebrity newlyweds set to party in Sicily this weekend – have been spotted at their five-star hotel.

Dua Lipa (l.) and Callum Turner have been spotted in Sicily ahead of their weekend wedding celebrations. © Collage: IMAGO / News Licensing & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The city of Palermo and neighbouring Bagheria on Sicily's northwest coast are poised for a two-day blowout beginning Friday, following the May 31 nuptials in London of 30-year-old pop star Lipa and actor Turner (36).

Organizers have been tight-lipped about the VIP event for the British couple, with rumors swirling about a star-studded 300-person guest list that could include Elton John – and Lipa's wardrobe consisting of 26 different dresses.

The Grammy-winning singer of Levitating and One Kiss and the star of The Boys in the Boat and Masters of the Air spent time in Palermo last summer, according to Lipa's Instagram page, where they wandered the city's historic alleys, enjoyed fresh seafood pasta, and frolicked on a boat.

On Friday morning, paparazzi spotted the happy couple – with Lipa in shorts and a baseball hat worn backwards – on the terrace of Palermo's luxurious five-star Villa Igiea, where hotel rooms are entirely sold out, according to a video posted on La Stampa daily.

Two plazas in the historic center of Palermo have been closed to traffic, where the festivities are expected to begin. On the itinerary, according to local media, is a visit to Palermo's Gallery of Modern Art, which is closing early at 2:00 pm.

The celebration then shifts to the small city of Bagheria to Palermo's east, where the 18th-century nobility built sumptuous Baroque summer villas, including Villa Valguarnera, the site of Saturday's party.