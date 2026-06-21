Dua Lipa finally reveals her wedding dress – which took more than 1,000 hours to make!

Palermo, Italy - For three days, Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner celebrated their $1.7 million wedding against a dreamy backdrop in Sicily's capital. The singer kept the dress she wore on the day of the celebration a secret – until now!

Dua Lipa (l.) and Callum Turner are now a married couple. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

In her latest Instagram post, the 30‑year‑old shared a few snapshots from her lavish Saturday party, including plenty of romantic couple photos. Front and center: Dua Lipa's unmistakable wedding dress!

According to Vogue, the gown is a handcrafted Chanel haute couture piece with a seductive back cut, exclusively designed by Matthieu Blazy.

The one‑of‑a‑kind dress boasts an impressive 480,000 hand‑embroidered pearls and trompe‑l’œil jewels, as well as a six-foot train lined with 25,000 fluffy feathers.

Of course, Lipa's even longer tulle veil is also hand‑stitched with pearls and feathers and adorned with premium organza appliqués.

The elaborate Chanel dream was created in the ateliers at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris. In total, tailors are said to have spent an astonishing 1,155 hours on the dress!

Complementing the extravagant look, white satin pumps from Massaro Paris added the perfect finishing touch.