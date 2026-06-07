Twice as nice! Dua Lipa and Callum Turner throw blowout second wedding ceremony in Sicily
Sicily, Italy - That's amore! Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have said "I do" for the second time in a dreamy Italian celebration.
Per Vanity Fair, the newlyweds have tied the knot once more after their private ceremony on May 31 in London.
Dua and Callum were reportedly celebrated by 200 of their loved ones and famous pals, including Charli XCX, Elton John, Shakira, Mark Ronson, Joe Alwyn, Olivia Dean, and Donatella Versace.
The event – which is estimated to have cost around $1.73 million – reportedly took place at the luxurious Villa Valguarnera near Palermo, Italy.
Meanwhile, the British singer and the Fantastic Beasts star exchanged vows in a gazebo as Elton performed his 1970 hit, Your Song, on the piano.
The pair were spotted in Italy this weekend following their first nuptials, which took place at the Old Marylebone Town Hall with only a few of their closest family members and friends present.
The Illusion artist shared images from the event on Instagram, where Dua stunned in a white Schiaparelli suit and matching hat while Callum sported a traditional dark suit.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dualipa & IMAGO / UPI Photo