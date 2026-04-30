Elon Musk gets sassy at day 3 of OpenAI trial: "Worst-case situation would be that AI kills us all"

Oakland, California - Elon Musk sparred with lawyers for a third day Thursday at his California trial against OpenAI, struggling to explain why his own for-profit AI empire differs from the one he is trying to take down.

Elon Musk is seen through a window giving a "thumbs up" at the Ronald V. Dellums US Courthouse on Tuesday in Oakland, California. © AMY OSBORNE / AFP

"Few answers are going to be complete, especially when you cut me off all the time," the visibly irritated multibillionaire said as he resumed his duel Thursday morning with the defense attorney for OpenAI.

Federal Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who must decide whether OpenAI – the creator of ChatGPT – betrayed its original nonprofit mission, had to intervene several times to compel the world's richest man to answer questions.

After the judge accused him of playing lawyer by complaining that opposing counsel's questions were "leading," the tech mogul conceded: "I am not a lawyer."

"Well, technically I did take Law 101 in school," he added, drawing laughter from the courtroom.

A benefactor to OpenAI's co-founders – to whom he gave $38 million during the project's early days from 2015 to 2017 – Musk accuses CEO Sam Altman and his partner Greg Brockman of betraying the startup's charitable mission by transforming it into a commercial company valued at more than $850 billion and poised to go public.