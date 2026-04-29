Elon Musk grilled in Day 2 of explosive OpenAI trial: "I literally was a fool"

Oakland, California - Elon Musk faced fiery questioning on Wednesday in his court showdown with OpenAI , as he insisted that the maker of ChatGPT had fooled him by turning an altruistic pursuit into a profit-making juggernaut.

Elon Musk faced fiery questioning on Wednesday as his legal battle against OpenAI continues. © KARL MONDON / AFP

His second day of testimony in federal court in Oakland, California, grew testy at times, as OpenAI's lawyers sought to portray the Tesla tycoon as an unreliable narrator of the company's history.

Musk, who helped co-found OpenAI in 2015 with Sam Altman and other Silicon Valley figures, has called for it to be forced to revert to a pure nonprofit.

He is also seeking the ousting of Altman and company president Greg Brockman.

"Your questions are not simple. They're designed to trick me essentially," Musk complained to OpenAI's lead attorney William Savitt.

"Mr. Musk, you're a bright guy. I'm asking you questions that mostly have a yes or no answer," Savitt shot back.

The cross-examination sought to dismantle the narrative Musk had built during questioning from his own attorney.

In hours of testimony, Musk – who left the project in 2018 – insisted he was blindsided by OpenAI's transformation into a major tech company with a for-profit arm that has made it one of the most valuable private companies in history.

"I gave them $38 million of essentially free funding, which they then used to create an $800 billion for-profit company. I literally was a fool," Musk told the court Wednesday, before cross-examination began.