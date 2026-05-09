Elon Musk rants at French prosecutors probing X: "They're faker than a chocolate euro"

Paris, France - Elon Musk has launched a tirade against French judicial authorities currently investigating possible abuses on his X social network.

Elon Musk called French prosecutors probing his X platform "faker than a chocolate euro." © REUTERS

France opened an inquiry in January 2025 into allegations that X, formerly known as Twitter, was used to interfere in French politics.

The probe has since widened to cover allegations of Holocaust denial, distribution of sexual deepfakes, and most recently possible complicity in the distribution of images of child sexual abuse.

Responding to a post on the latest phase of the inquiry, Musk wrote in French on Friday: "They're faker than a chocolate euro and gayer than a flamingo in a neon tutu!"

The SpaceX and Tesla tycoon, under investigation along with former X CEO Linda Yaccarino, recently failed to respond to a summons from the French judiciary for an informal interview.

He already labeled French magistrates "mentally retarded" in an earlier post in French, following a raid on X's Paris office in mid-February.