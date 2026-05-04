Elon Musk vs. OpenAI trial enters second week following high-profile testimony

Oakland, California - Following high-profile testimony from billionaire Elon Musk last week, one of OpenAI's co-founders will testify Monday in the California lawsuit brought by the world's richest man against the creators of ChatGPT.

Elon Musk stands in an elevator to attend the trial in his lawsuit over OpenAI's for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, on April 30, 2026. © REUTERS

Musk is seeking to force his rivals in artificial intelligence development to revert to a non-profit foundation.

Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI, will face questioning from Musk's lawyers on Monday in the Oakland courthouse.

OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman, who in 10 years has gone from being Musk's protege to a bitter rival, is not expected to take the stand until the week of May 11.

The outcome of the case could shape the future of OpenAI, the fast-rising generative AI giant now valued at over $850 billion and preparing for an IPO.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, whose company is accused of illegally funding OpenAI's commercial transformation, may also testify this week.

Over three days of testimony last week, Musk portrayed himself as a selfless early supporter of OpenAI, saying he contributed $38 million between 2016 and 2020 before being sidelined.

The head of SpaceX and Tesla argued that he wanted to counterbalance Google's dominance and ensure that transformative AI technology – which he has warned poses risks to humanity – remain free from profit-driven pressures.