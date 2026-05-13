Sam Altman says Elon Musk "wanted 90%" of OpenAI during feisty trial

Oakland, California - Elon Musk was obsessed with trying to control OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company's CEO Sam Altman said Tuesday at a blockbuster trial that saw him spar with lawyers representing the world's wealthiest man.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrives to court at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, California, on May 12, 2026. © BENJAMIN FANJOY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Altman is the latest in a parade of Silicon Valley megastars to take the stand in the case in which Musk is suing over OpenAI's pivot away from scrappy non-profit into the $850 billion juggernaut behind ChatGPT.

Musk – the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla – claims Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman improperly used a $38 million injection he had hoped would sustain OpenAI as a research lab, developing the technology for the good of humanity.

"It does not fit with my conception of the words 'stealing a charity' to look at what has actually happened here," Altman told the court in Oakland, California.

OpenAI was founded as a non-profit in 2015, but established a for-profit subsidiary in 2019 as the AI race heated up. Altman and others insist this was necessary to raise the vast sums of money from investors, including Microsoft, required to compete in a costly and difficult field.

Musk's legal case demands that OpenAI revert to non-profit status, a move that would impact its position in the global artificial intelligence race against Anthropic, Google, and China's Deepseek.

OpenAI counters that Musk – who is now also a competitor in the field with his xAI – is motivated by petty revenge, having failed to seize majority control of the commercial entity.