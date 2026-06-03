Euphoria creator reveals Sydney Sweeney fought to keep her nude scenes in season three

Los Angeles, California - Apparently, Sydney Sweeney was adamant about keeping her risqué scenes in Euphoria – and here's why!

Sydney Sweeney pushed to keep her character Cassie Howard's steamy nude scenes in Euphoria's third season. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Sam Levinson, the visionary behind the HBO series, dished to The New York Times that the 28-year-old refused to shy away from her NSFW scenes after he offered to cut them.

Levinson told the outlet, "Well, it's funny. When I first wrote it, I was like, 'Maybe we shoot all of this, and we don't have any nudity. Maybe there's ways to shoot around certain things?'"

While the teen drama is known for its raunchy sex scenes and shocking nudity, season three featured even more of Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, who became an OnlyFans model to make money.

He continued, "And she looked at me, and she was like, 'Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to, like, skirt around it?' And I was like, 'Yeah, okay, that's a fair point.'"

The screenwriter further praised The Housemaid star as a "totally fearless actor" and defended his "authentic and humorous" take on Cassie's OnlyFans journey.