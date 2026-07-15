Former child star Daveigh Chase leaves behind six-figure estate after tragic death

Los Angeles, California – Following the tragic death of Daveigh Chase , new details about her estate have emerged as the former child actor's mom speaks out for the first time.

Former child star Daveigh Chase died at just 35 years old last month. © Collage: IMAGO / Rideaux-PicturePerfect & Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to court documents, Chase – best known for her role as Samara Morgan in the horror classic The Ring – left an estate valued at roughly $400,000 when she died at the age of 35.

The records show that Chase's estate consisted solely of personal assets and included no property. They also note that the actor was unmarried, had no children, and died without a will.

Her surviving relatives are listed as her mother, Cathy Chase, and her father, John Schwallier.

As People reports, her mother petitioned the Los Angeles County Superior Court to be appointed as the estate administrator.

A particularly poignant detail emerges from the filings: at the time of her death, Chase was unhoused. The last known address on record is a residence in Chatsworth, California.

Chase suffered from multiple illnesses – besides meningitis and sepsis, the medical examiner also listed AIDS and chronic use of various substances as a cause of her death.