Harry Styles cancels concert just hours before showtime – what happened?

São Paulo, Brazil - Harry Styles left fans disappointed on Tuesday as he canceled his show in São Paulo just a few hours before it was set to kick off.

Harry Styles canceled his São Paulo concert just a few hours before it was set to start due to a "tour illness." © IMAGO / WENN

The 32-year-old pop star had been set to play his third of four scheduled shows at Brazil's Estádio do Morumbi, but shortly before showtime, Live Nation Brazil announced that it had been canceled.

"We deeply regret to share that the Harry Styles show on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at MorumBIS has been canceled due to tour illness," a statement read.

Fans will be refunded at the point of purchase, and those with tickets for Tuesday's show will be given the chance to access an exclusive, discounted set of tickets for Harry's performance at the stadium on Friday night.

"We have worked with the venue to open up as many tickets as possible for Friday's show," the Grammy winner's team told People.

"But please note that inventory is extremely limited."

Harry's Together, Together tour began in May. The Watermelon Sugar artist has opted for a residency-style run, doing several shows in just a few cities rather than a wider tour.