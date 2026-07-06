Harry Styles gets Guinness World Record for Wembley Stadium run

London, UK - Harry Styles has been recognized with a Guinness World Record for the longest residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium during a single run.

Harry Styles now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest residency by a musician at London's Wembley Stadium during a single run. © BEN STANSALL / AFP

The singer has wrapped up his residency at the London venue after performing 12 shows there as part of his Together, Together tour.

The record was secured on Saturday when Styles completed the final show in the Wembley Stadium run.

The former One Direction star began the residency on June 12, with the tour in celebration of his fourth studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Originally announced as a six-night run, significant demand led to the addition of six more shows for the UK leg of the tour.

The 12-date run saw Styles and his tour overtake the previous record of 10 Wembley Stadium shows, which had been set by Coldplay during their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in 2025.

Following official verification, Styles and the whole tour crew were presented with the certificate onstage at Wembley Stadium by official Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford.

Official certificates were also made available to members of the wider tour team to recognize their contribution.