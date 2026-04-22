Harry Styles fans get another shot at concert tix as Ticketmaster cancels scalper purchases

New York, New York - Harry Styles fans will have another chance to snag coveted tickets to his New York City concerts later this year after Ticketmaster canceled purchases made by scalpers.

Ticketmaster is giving Harry Styles fans another shot to buy tickets to his New York shows later this year after the site canceled purchases by scalpers. © Collage: Julian Hamilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Adrian Dennis / AFP

According to the company's Wednesday announcement, Ticketmaster has identified scalpers who skirted the site's rules and attempted to resell tickets at a higher price.

These tickets – none of which were purchased by or transferred to real fans – have been canceled, and Ticketmaster is now giving Harries another shot to buy those tickets for themselves.

The offer only applies to dates at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Ticketmaster said that all of the tickets set to be sold are under $130 – per the "original prices set by the tour" – sparking some outrage among fans who did snag tickets in the original sale, where many seats went for several times that price.

Fans can submit a request for tickets beginning on April 30 at 12 PM ET. The request window closes on May 1 at 5 PM ET.

"Anyone can request tickets but fans who don’t yet have tickets to the NYC [shows] will be prioritized," Ticketmaster said.

Fans will have to submit their payment details with the request, and if they do receive tickets, they will automatically be charged. Emails regarding fulfilled requests will arrive by May 8 at 11:59 PM ET.