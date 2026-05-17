Harry Styles: Which songs made the setlist of his Together, Together tour?

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Harry Styles has (finally) kicked off his residency-style Together, Together world tour in Amsterdam, but which of his hit songs made the setlist?

Harry Styles made his anticipated comeback to the stage on the opening night of his Together, Together tour in Amsterdam on Saturday. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The 32-year-old singer sparked a fan frenzy on Saturday with the first of 10 shows at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena, revealing an elaborate stage setup that included two large arched bridges.

And sure enough, Harry's recent marathon training appeared to pay off as he ran around the track – oops, we mean stage!

As for which songs attendees got to hear, Harry kicked things off with a new song: Are You Listening Yet? from his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

He then made his way into a run of his older hits: Golden, Adore You, and Watermelon Sugar – all from 2019's Fine Line – followed by the Harry's House banger Music for a Sushi Restaurant.

The Grammy winner continued the run with two songs from his new album, Taste Back and Coming Up Roses, before breaking things up with Fine Line.

Next up was American Girls, Keep Driving, Ready Steady Go, and Dance No More, followed by Treat People with Kindness and a cover of The Talking Heads' This Must Be the Place. It's unclear so far whether the cover will stay or if Harry will swap it out from night to night, as he's shaken up his cover selections on previous tours.

New tracks Pop and Season 2 Weight Loss came next, and he gave Carla's Song a fresh twist by mashing it up with elements of Satellite.

Aperture – the lead single from Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – followed before the evening's encore, which featured Matilda, Sign of the Times, and As It Was.