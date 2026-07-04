Harry Styles performed Taylor Swift breakup song hours before her wedding

London, UK - As It Was singer Harry Styles performed a breakup song thought to have been written about Taylor Swift during a performance in London mere hours before her wedding on Friday.

Harry Styles teased a breakup song thought to have been written about Taylor Swift mere hours before her wedding. © Collage: AFP/Adrian Dennis & AFP/Charly Tiballeau

Mere hours before thousands of celebrities from across the world descended upon Madison Square Garden for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on Friday, Harry Styles had a little something to share.

During a packed concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, as part of his "Together, Together" tour, Styles began singing his 2017 hit "Two Ghosts."

The song is widely believed to be about his 2013 breakup with Swift, largely due to lyrics that mimic her 2014 song "Style."

During the performance on Saturday, however, Styles avoided those lines and instead sang the song's chorus a capella as the massive Wembley audience went crazy around him.

A clip of the moment went instantly viral when it was posted on social media, with many fans wondering whether it was a joke or even a dis directed at Swift and Kelce on the day of their wedding in New York City.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Swift and Kelce were married alongside friends and families at Madison Square Garden.

The star-studded wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler and numerous other celebrities attended. It is believed that Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw, and Ed Sheeran all played during her reception.