Harvey Weinstein avoids another trial as prosecutors make big call on sexual assault case

New York, New York - Prosecutors moved to drop a sex assault case against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein Thursday after two separate juries were unable to reach verdicts in the case, the movie mogul's spokesman told AFP.

Harvey Weinstein will not have to face another trial over charges of sexual assault. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The case centered on allegations by actor Jessica Mann that Weinstein sexually assaulted her after the pair met at a party in 2013, when she was 27, and the film power broker promised to boost her career.

It was the third time that Mann had taken the stand against Weinstein after a 2020 guilty verdict was overturned due to mishandling of witnesses, and a 2025 case ended in mistrial after a jury-room feud.

The Manhattan District Attorney did not respond to a request for comment on the move that would effectively avert a fourth trial on the claims.

Weinstein, who was at the center of abuse allegations that spurred the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, is already in prison for other sex offenses, so he will remain behind bars despite the end of this case.

Weinstein's spokesman, Judah Engelmayer, told AFP the prosecution was "dropped. They just did [it]," confirming media reports.

"He's relieved. This is what should have happened had the prosecution showed the full extent of emails, texts, and private messages [between Weinstein and Mann] to the grand jury initially," he added.

The Oscar-winning Weinstein (74) is serving a separate 16-year prison term in a California case for the rape of a European actor more than a decade ago. He is appealing that conviction.

He is also appealing a conviction on charges that he sexually assaulted movie producer Miriam Haley.