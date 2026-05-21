Hayden Panettiere reveals Oscar-winning star exposed himself to her in shocking memoir

Los Angeles, California - Hayden Panettiere recalled the shocking moment when an A-list star exposed his genitals to her in her book, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Hayden Panettiere said an unnamed, "well-respected" actor exposed his private parts to her at a friend's party. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Heroes alum dropped more bombshells in her new memoir, including a traumatic moment when a "well-respected" actor exposed himself to her at a friend's party.

Hayden didn't identify the person but referred to him as an "Oscar-winning actor and director" who approached her as she was leaving to look at what he joked was gum stuck to his pants.

"I looked down and recoiled. This well-respected, award-winning actor's testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly," she wrote in an excerpt shared by People.

Though she didn't reveal the incident to her friend, who was also unnamed, Hayden added, "It hadn't hurt me, and I was sure it was a drunken joke, but I'd never seen a grown man do something like that. I was shocked."

The Nashville star also reflected in the book on losing her "daily life" with her daughter, Kaya, after becoming addicted to alcohol and opioids following a difficult pregnancy and childbirth.