Hayden Panettiere reveals Oscar-winning star exposed himself to her in shocking memoir

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Hayden Panettiere recalled the shocking moment when an A-list star exposed his genitals to her in her book, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Hayden Panettiere said an unnamed, "well-respected" actor exposed his private parts to her at a friend's party.
Hayden Panettiere said an unnamed, "well-respected" actor exposed his private parts to her at a friend's party.  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Heroes alum dropped more bombshells in her new memoir, including a traumatic moment when a "well-respected" actor exposed himself to her at a friend's party.

Hayden didn't identify the person but referred to him as an "Oscar-winning actor and director" who approached her as she was leaving to look at what he joked was gum stuck to his pants.

"I looked down and recoiled. This well-respected, award-winning actor's testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly," she wrote in an excerpt shared by People.

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Though she didn't reveal the incident to her friend, who was also unnamed, Hayden added, "It hadn't hurt me, and I was sure it was a drunken joke, but I'd never seen a grown man do something like that. I was shocked."

The Nashville star also reflected in the book on losing her "daily life" with her daughter, Kaya, after becoming addicted to alcohol and opioids following a difficult pregnancy and childbirth.

Hayden shared that while she has a much better relationship with the 11-year-old – whom she shares with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko – she still "grieves" not being the mother she thought she'd be.

Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

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