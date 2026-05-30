Jennifer Lopez changes "infinity" tattoo following divorce from Ben Affleck

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez appears to have covered up her "infinity" tattoo tribute after divorcing her former spouse Ben Affleck in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez seems to have modified her "infinity" tattoo tribute to Ben Affleck. © AFP/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

As part of a sizzling set of snaps she released to mark Memorial Day last week, Lopez was pictured with her 18-year-old son Maximilian "Max" Muniz while wearing a floor-length backless dress.

The picture gave a clear glimpse at changes she seems to have made to the infinity sign tattoo she got on her rib cage in 2023 to celebrate her marriage to Affleck.

Originally featuring "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive with an arrow pierced through it, the tat now seems to be missing Affleck's name.

"Spending the day with the people I love. Happy Memorial Day everybody," Lopez captioned the Instagram post.

Affleck also got a tattoo tribute to Lopez, featuring two cross arrows with the letters "J" and "B."

The newly released snaps contradict a previous report that suggested Lopez had transformed the infinity tattoo into a hummingbird.

They also came amid rumors that Lopez is engaged in a new romance with Brett Goldstein, her costar on the rom-com Office Romance.

"Roy Kent. That's my guy. That's my guy. I love him and Keeley," Lopez said on the red carpet at the movie's premiere. "I mean, it's why I watched the show. I was a huge, huge fan."