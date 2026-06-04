Jennifer Lopez continues teasing Brett Goldstein fling as insiders weigh on!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez may have shut down romance rumors with Brett Goldstein – yet her latest Instagram post says otherwise!
J.Lo shared some cozy footage from the London premiere for Office Romance.
The dump showed the Waiting For Tonight hitmaker and Brett making silly faces in a photo booth, while another pic captured the co-stars walking together on the red carpet.
Meanwhile, The Wedding Planner actor's inner circle has dished that she has "great chemistry" with the Ted Lasso star.
An insider told Us Weekly, "It was instant chemistry from their first call about the project. She thinks he's incredibly charming, talented, and just a really good guy."
The source insisted that there's "nothing romantic going on between them besides flirtation," but J.Lo's friends believe that Brett is "a total catch."
Still, it would seem that the On The Floor artist is enjoying being single following her divorce from Ben Affleck.
The tipster explained, "J.Lo is in a really good place right now and has pretty much sworn off dating for the time being," adding that she's "genuinely enjoying" focusing on herself.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP