Jennifer Lopez sets the record straight on Brett Goldstein dating rumors

New York, New York - Jennifer Lopez has set the record straight after sparking real-life romance rumors with her co-star Brett Goldstein.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Brett Goldstein were pressed about those pesky romance rumors as they continued to promote their new movie, Office Romance, on Tuesday. © Collage: Etienne LAURENT / AFP

As the pair promotes their new movie Office Romance, their cozy body language has gotten the rumor mill turning, with many fans convinced the tea might be a thing off-screen as well!

But on Tuesday, J.Lo and Brett stopped by the Today show, where co-host Savannah Guthrie asked them about the speculation.

The 56-year-old actor-singer attempted to shut it down, saying, "There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person."

When Savannah noted that her response wasn't exactly a direct answer, Jennifer said that these kinds of rumors with her co-stars happen "all the time."

"Doesn't make it true," she continued.

The two were then pushed to clarify that they were "not dating in real life," to which J.Lo answered, "Not dating," and the Ted Lasso star echoed, "Correct."

Though Jennifer and Brett's press tour has ramped up the rumors, dating talk first emerged in March 2025 when they were spotted at a Broadway show together while preparing for their Office Romance shoot.

J.Lo has been publicly single since her surprise split from actor Ben Affleck in 2024 after two years of marriage.