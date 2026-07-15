Jennifer Lopez dazzles in bejeweled dress at Italian runway show: "Dolce & Glow"

Sicily, Italy - Jennifer Lopez 's style is getting louder and louder as she continues to slay the fashion scene!

Jennifer Lopez flaunted a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured an array of gems and a gold-embellished cape. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo

On Tuesday, the Office Romance star attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Taormina in a masterpiece design from the Italian fashion house.

J.Lo stunned in a custom, strapless dress adorned with an array of colorful jewels – including ruby, emerald, and sapphires – that was hand-embroidered with sequins and rhinestones.

She paired the golden look with a matching, embellished cape, red gemstones, and matching earrings while her hair was styled into a chic, braided bun.

Naturally, the Let's Get Loud hitmaker flaunted the dress on Instagram with an extensive dump that she cheekily captioned, "Dolce & Glow."

J.Lo is no stranger to head-turning 'fits these days.

At Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the All I Have singer rocked an embellished nude dress at the Celia Kritharioti show, plus a white minidress with a dramatic black ribbon while leaving her hotel in Paris.