Jennifer Lopez dazzles in bejeweled dress at Italian runway show: "Dolce & Glow"
Sicily, Italy - Jennifer Lopez's style is getting louder and louder as she continues to slay the fashion scene!
On Tuesday, the Office Romance star attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Taormina in a masterpiece design from the Italian fashion house.
J.Lo stunned in a custom, strapless dress adorned with an array of colorful jewels – including ruby, emerald, and sapphires – that was hand-embroidered with sequins and rhinestones.
She paired the golden look with a matching, embellished cape, red gemstones, and matching earrings while her hair was styled into a chic, braided bun.
Naturally, the Let's Get Loud hitmaker flaunted the dress on Instagram with an extensive dump that she cheekily captioned, "Dolce & Glow."
J.Lo is no stranger to head-turning 'fits these days.
At Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the All I Have singer rocked an embellished nude dress at the Celia Kritharioti show, plus a white minidress with a dramatic black ribbon while leaving her hotel in Paris.
Lest we forget the sexy black corset gown and feathered skirt combo that she donned while celebrating her upcoming 57th birthday with diamonds and a sexy table dance!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo