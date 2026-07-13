Jennifer Lopez goes viral with table dance amid early 57th birthday celebrations

Paris, France - This her, now! Jennifer Lopez kicked off her birthday season with some spicy dance moves in Paris.

Jennifer Lopez was captured ringing in her 57th birthday while dancing on top of a table in a Parisian restaurant. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@EstiloDF & IMAGO / KCS Presse

J.Lo isn't waiting until she returns to the States to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

On Saturday, a viral clip of the superstar captured her dancing on a table to her hit song Jenny from the Block during an intimate gathering.

The Office Romance star sported a shimmering, black corset gown that featured a feathered skirt and added glittering diamond earrings, a choker, and a bracelet, plus black pumps.

An insider shared with People that J.Lo took advantage of her Parisian excursion by hosting a small party ahead of her July 24 birthday with her loved ones, including her sister Lynda, at the restaurant Siena.

The source added, "After dinner, the atmosphere shifted into a late-night scene with live music, and Jennifer got up to dance. It looked like the perfect way to kick off her birthday celebrations."

J.Lo has been busy slaying Paris Fashion Week with daring looks during her time at the French capital.