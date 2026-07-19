Jennifer Lopez jokes she's "expensive" while donning six lavish outfits at Dolce & Gabbana show

Sicily, Italy - Jennifer Lopez closed out Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda concert with not one but six different outfits!

Jennifer Lopez changed into six different outfits while giving an exclusive performance at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo

After slaying Paris Fashion Week, the 56-year-old superstar gave an exclusive performance at the Italian house's final show in Taormina on Thursday.

While reportedly performing a medley of her hit singles, including Waiting for Tonight, Love Don't Cost a Thing, and Let's Get Loud, she also paid tribute to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana with an Italian rendition of Il cielo in una stanza.

Throughout the show, J.Lo made six outfit changes, per the official D&G Instagram page, with all her looks being styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The Office Romance star's ensembles included a saffron silk dress over a jeweled floral bra that she removed to reveal an embellished white bodysuit adorned with embroidered chiffon flowers.

In a video from J.Lo's set, she's heard jokingly telling the crowd, "You know, people looked at me for years, and they think I'm expensive. And I am expensive," adding, "but I have my own money!"