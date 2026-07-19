Justin Bieber ditches shirt and mingles with sports royalty during surprise pop-up at Fanatics Fest!

New York, New York - Justin Bieber made "beliebers" out of fans at the 2026 Fanatics Fest with his surprise performance!

Justin Bieber flaunted his tattoos and athletic skills during an unexpected appearance at the 2026 Fanatics Festival. © Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Hold Tight hitmaker took over the annual sports fan festival on Saturday at the Javits Center in New York – and he apparently didn't need a shirt for the occasion!

Justin initially sported a black T-shirt, white checkered shorts, a yellow baseball hat, and shades as he performed a rendition of his hit single Yukon.

The 32-year-old then proceeded to rip his shirt open, revealing his tatted chest as he continued serenading the crowd.

Justin didn't just give an unexpected concert at the event, as he also flaunted some of his athletic skills by shooting hoops, kicking a football, playing with a hockey puck, and golfing.

The Grammy-winning artist also had a special meeting with New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, as the two crossed paths at the sports extravaganza.

Justin shared a photo alongside the reigning NBA Finals MVP on Instagram, captioning the post, "big moment meeting @jalenbrunson1 . so much loveeeeee."