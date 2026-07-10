Albania defends paying millions to fund Kanye West concert amid antisemitism controversy

Tirana, Albania - Albania's government on Friday defended its payment of $4.6 million to support the upcoming performance by Kanye West in its capital, amid reports of weak ticket sales.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (l) has come under fire for funding Kanye West's concert in the country's capital. © Collage: Adnan Beci / AFP & IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Prime Minister Edi Rama is facing criticism from opposition figures and arts groups in the country after announcing the funding support for Saturday's concert.

The announcement comes as daily protests demanding Rama's resignation, first sparked by a planned resort linked to US President Donald Trump's family in the country's south, spill into a second month.

The movement, triggered by the development in a protected nature reserve, has become a catalyst for anger over perceived corruption in the country.

Responding to the criticism in a press statement, the country's culture minister, Blendi Gonxhe, said it was important to ensure the concert went ahead to put Tirana on the "map of capitals hosting events of this scale".

"The success of a concert is not only measured by the revenue from ticket sales," Gonxhe said, citing estimated benefits to tourism that the event could bring.

The rapper has caused widespread outrage with comments glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, a song titled Heil Hitler, and the sale of T-shirts bearing a swastika on his website.

He has since denied being antisemitic and distanced himself from his remarks on social media, attributing them to his bipolar disorder.

Albania's funding announcement sparked anger among the country's arts community, with a group of creatives protesting outside the ministry on Thursday.

Andi Tepelena, a contemporary art curator, told AFP on Friday: "Albania has many emergencies and priorities," but Rama chose instead to fund an artist who "supported fascism, antisemitism and justified slavery".