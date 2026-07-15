Kanye West's ex-contractor demands over $1 million over legal dispute – will he comply?

Malibu, California - Kanye West 's legal drama with his ex-contractor is far from over, as the former employee has filed a new motion against the rapper!

After being found liable in the lawsuit against him, Kanye West is now being asked to pay for his former employee's lawyers' fees. © JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP

Lawyers for Antony Saxon Netelkos have argued that Ye should pay his attorneys' fees, which are estimated at around $1.2 million, per Complex.

In the court docs that were submitted on July 10, Saxon's lawyers insist that he's owed this amount due to the "challenging and complex" nature of the case.

One of the members of the legal team, Neama Rahmani, claimed in the filing that the legal battle was difficult "from the beginning" and cited the amount of work required to clarify whether Saxon qualified as an independent contractor or employee.

He further wrote, "In my opinion, the fees requested are reasonable in light of the time required, the issues presented, the risk undertaken, the hostility of the litigation, and the result obtained for [Saxon]."

Saxon sued the Bully rapper for unpaid wages and wrongful termination during the renovation of Ye's Malibu mansion.