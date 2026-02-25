Kanye West's bizarre plans for Malibu mansion revealed amid court battle

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West 's court battle over his Malibu mansion has begun and his previous – yet bizarre – plans have been revealed!

Kanye West's previously planned to strip down his Malibu mansion, which has led to a legal war with his contractor. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

According to the New York Post, the Grammy-winning rapper wanted his previously-owned home to be "an off-grid shelter" after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

West's attorney, Andrew Cherkasky, reportedly told the downtown Los Angeles courtroom, "This was going to be his personal house for Ye and his family."

Cherkasky explained that the All Falls Down emcee wanted the $57 million home stripped of everything – including electricity, toilets, fireplaces, and plumbing.

The lawyer noted that Ye was "dreaming of living on the Pacific Ocean."

"Most rich people buy expensive things; he wanted it to be the most minimal," he added.

Cherkasky referred to the artist's Donda track, Off The Grid, as an example of this.