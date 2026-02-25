Kanye West's bizarre plans for Malibu mansion revealed amid court battle
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West's court battle over his Malibu mansion has begun and his previous – yet bizarre – plans have been revealed!
According to the New York Post, the Grammy-winning rapper wanted his previously-owned home to be "an off-grid shelter" after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
West's attorney, Andrew Cherkasky, reportedly told the downtown Los Angeles courtroom, "This was going to be his personal house for Ye and his family."
Cherkasky explained that the All Falls Down emcee wanted the $57 million home stripped of everything – including electricity, toilets, fireplaces, and plumbing.
The lawyer noted that Ye was "dreaming of living on the Pacific Ocean."
"Most rich people buy expensive things; he wanted it to be the most minimal," he added.
Cherkasky referred to the artist's Donda track, Off The Grid, as an example of this.
Will Ye have to pay his former contractor over his Malibu mansion?
Ye is being sued by contractor Tony Saxon, who has accused the hip-hop star of creating unsafe working conditions as well as wrongful termination after he was hired to handle the tumultuous remodeling of the beachfront home.
Saxon is reportedly expected to take the witness stand on Wednesday, while West and his wife Bianca Censori are also expected to testify.
Ye's rep, Milo Yiannopoulos, further told the site, "The truth is that Tony worked as an independent contractor, unlicensed, and unsafe, masquerading as a properly licensed worker."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS