Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi caught on double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet!

Los Angeles, California - Spotted! Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were caught having a double date night with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet!

Kendall Jenner (far r) and Jacob Elordi (far l) were captured hanging out with Kylie Jenner (center l) and Timothée Chalamet (center r) recently. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Chris Delmas & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The new viral images of the foursome have induced a state of euphoria among fans!

In photos shared by the celebrity gossip blogger, DeuxMoi, from May 16 featured Kendall, Kylie, Jacob, and Timothée in a car with their other friend, Renell Medrano.

The 30-year-old supermodel was seated in the passenger seat while the Euphoria star was behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, the Khy founder and her Oscar-nominated boyfriend were in the backseat.

The group attempted to shield their faces from the paparazzi, but they were all smiles during the outing!

Kendall and Jacob were just seen soaking up the sun in Hawaii, where they apparently stayed at the North Shore Preserve Resort.

While Kimothée have been together for three years, the 818 Tequila founder and the Wuthering Heights actor sparked dating chatter in April.