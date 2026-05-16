Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Hawaiian getaway heats up dating rumors!

Hawaii - Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are turning up the heat on their rumored romance!

Kendall Jenner (r.) and Jacob Elordi were spotted together at a farm, resort, and wine shop in Hawaii – and the romance rumors are heating up! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Friday, DeuxMoi shared photos of the 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old actor at Nourish Hanalei, a family-run farm on the island of Kaua'i, Hawaii, for breakfast.

One image showed Jacob on the property leaning against a Jeep, while another showed Kendall strolling through the grounds.

Eyewitnesses who crossed paths with the two on the island gushed to the outlet that they were "so cute together."

The pair reportedly bunked at the North Shore Preserve Resort during their stay and were seen grabbing coffee and browsing a local wine shop.

By Thursday, Kendall and Jacob had already returned to Los Angeles.

Initial dating rumors came when were photographed at Coachella last month, and before that, they were caught in what appeared to be a deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.