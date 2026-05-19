Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance heats up after recent sightings: "Hawaii changed everything"

Los Angeles, California - Is Hollywood's newest power couple officially locked in? Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are fueling massive romance rumors after a string of high-profile sightings – and things are reportedly getting serious fast.

Kendall Jenner (r.) and Jacob Elordi's relationship is heating up after a trip to Hawaii! © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & MIKE COPPOLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

New couple alert?

Per an insider who spoke to Page Six, the 30-year-old supermodel and the Saltburn actor have become closer than ever following a recent trip to Kaua'i, Hawaii.

While the vacay started out as a casual getaway, the tropical paradise apparently changed everything for the rumored duo.

"Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything," the source revealed.

The tipster added that the secluded trip allowed the two to get "super close," completely solidifying their connection.

Back in LA, the pair kept the momentum going on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

"It's been really fun for her and Kylie being able to hang out with guys who genuinely get along, " the source added, noting they haven't had that in a long time.