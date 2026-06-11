Former Knicks star Jeremy Lin addresses Kim Kardashian romance rumors!
Los Angeles, California - Former Knicks star Jeremy Lin has revealed whether he ever actually dated Kim Kardashian!
The retired athlete clarified on Pablo Torre Finds Out this week whether he got to shoot his shot with the reality star during his famous "Linsanity" run with the New York team.
The podcast host questioned where the rumors came from, recalling headlines that read, "Kim Kardashian Wants to Date Jeremy Lin."
Lin explained, "So this is what I've heard, and I don't know if it's true or not.
"That request did come into the Knicks, and it is a real request. I think basically, she at that time was filming her show."
The 37-year-old said that he was later informed that his team denied Kardashian's alleged request to have him appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians due to the Knicks' "protectiveness" over their players.
Jeremy Lin never kept up with Kim Kardashian!
Lin added, "This is what was told to me afterwards. The request came into the Knicks, and they immediately declined it without even asking because they were like, we're not allowing our young, second-year player to go down this route right now."
The NBA star, who has been super private about his personal life, recently revealed via social media that he wed his longtime partner – and the pair have welcomed their first child together.
Meanwhile, Kardashian is currently dating Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, and she's fast-tracked their romance by supporting him at this year's Monaco Grand Prix!
Cover photo: Collage: CHRIS TROTMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian