Former Knicks star Jeremy Lin addresses Kim Kardashian romance rumors!

Los Angeles, California - Former Knicks star Jeremy Lin has revealed whether he ever actually dated Kim Kardashian !

Jeremy Lin (l.) recalled the past gossip that Kim Kardashian wanted to date him and whether anything romantic happened between them. © Collage: CHRIS TROTMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The retired athlete clarified on Pablo Torre Finds Out this week whether he got to shoot his shot with the reality star during his famous "Linsanity" run with the New York team.

The podcast host questioned where the rumors came from, recalling headlines that read, "Kim Kardashian Wants to Date Jeremy Lin."

Lin explained, "So this is what I've heard, and I don't know if it's true or not.

"That request did come into the Knicks, and it is a real request. I think basically, she at that time was filming her show."

The 37-year-old said that he was later informed that his team denied Kardashian's alleged request to have him appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians due to the Knicks' "protectiveness" over their players.