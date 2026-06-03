Kim Kardashian hard-launches Lewis Hamilton romance on Instagram!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has finally gone Instagram official with Lewis Hamilton!
On Monday, the SKIMS founder dropped a glimpse at her budding romance with the British Formula One racer.
Amid her photo dump, captioned "lately," Kim (45) slid in a hilarious selfie taken by Lewis (41) that featured the lovebirds biking, with the mom of four looking terrified as she collides into him!
The Kardashians star also dropped the original video, which captured the pair smiling before Kim's hysterical incident.
Meanwhile, an insider told People that the reality star's four kids – North (12), Saint (10), Chicago (8), and Psalm (7) – are "getting to know" the Ferrari driver following their recent family outing.
The tipster spilled that Kim's "very selective" and "protective" of who she allows around her children – whom she shares with ex Kanye West – and she "doesn't take new introductions lightly."
They added, "The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him."
Things are seemingly getting more serious between Kim and Lewis – but could he be the one? We'll definitely be keeping up with this liaison!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian