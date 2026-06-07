Kim Kardashian supports boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix!

Monte Carlo, Monaco - Kim Kardashian jetted off to the French Riviera to support Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix!

Kim Kardashian (l) was Lewis Hamilton's (r) good luck charm at this year's Monaco Grand Prix. © Collage: Jakub Porzycki / POOL / AFP & IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The 45-year-old mogul hit the tracks with Khloé Kardashian and family friend, Simon Huck, while they cheered on the British driver from the stands.

Kim and her sister were spotted arriving in Monte Carlo on Friday, where fans swarmed them as they walked the streets.

The SKIMS founder looked F1-ready for the event in a scrappy, lace, black top, fitted jeans and black shades.

Kim was later seen rocking a cream, body-con backless gown that featured an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline and sleeve, plus draping details that wrapped around the waist.

It would seem that the reality star's appearance is just what the seven-time champion needed as he came in second place for the race – and blew a kiss to Kim from the podium!