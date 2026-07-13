Kim Kardashian drops sweet selfie with Lewis Hamilton as he crashes family lake trip!

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton continued flaunting their romance after the racer joined his girlfriend for her annual Idaho family trip!

Kim Kardashian recapped her July 4 holiday with her family, friends, and boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton (r). © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Monday, the 45-year-old reality star dropped a look at her family's traditional summer getaway with a 20-slide Instagram dump.

Kim snuck in a sweet selfie that featured Lewis and her daughter, Chicago, amid the footage from the lake trip. In another snap, she was seen rocking what appears to be F1 merch reading, "Hamilton Crew."

More images showed Khloé Kardashian and her mini-me, True, also present for the festivities, along with the All's Fair star's BFF Allison Statter.

The crew enjoyed dirt-bike riding, BBQs, and scenic lake vibes, per Kimmy's extensive post.

The SKIMS co-founder and the 41-year-old driver first sparked dating rumors in February and confirmed their romance by going IG official in April.

Days ago, fans speculated that Kim and Lewis may have split after it was discovered that the pair doesn't follow each other on Instagram – yet The Kardashians alum's latest dump clearly dispels those rumors!