Kim Kardashian's inner circle swoons over Lewis Hamilton romance: "Just what she needs"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's friends are apparently raving over her romance with Lewis Hamilton and here's why!

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton (l.) are reportedly "such a chill couple together" after a few months of dating. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lewishamilton & @kimkardashian

A Kardashian insider gushed to People that the reality star and the Formula One driver are "such a chill couple together" and feel as if "they've been together for years."

The source shared, "Everything feels very easy and light. The fact that they knew each other before helps, but they both align in terms of ambition, life goals, and making things easy."

Kim and Lewis have been romantically linked since February, and per the informant, the 42-year-old "is very into" her and is "always saying how gorgeous she is, giving her attention."

"It's very cute," the insider continued, adding, "After some of Kim's other relationships, friends think this is just what she needs. She's always at peace with him."

The SKIMS mogul shares four kids with rapper Kanye West and was involved with comedian Pete Davidson before their split in 2022, while Lewis previously dated Nicole Scherzinger and Gigi Hadid.