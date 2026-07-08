Khloé Kardashian joins Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi on Idaho lake trip! Are things getting serious?

Khloé Kardashian (l) was spotted in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Kendall Jenner (r) and Jacob Elordi (c). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian & KEVIN WINTER &

On Tuesday, TMZ shared snaps of the trio enjoying the lake in Idaho after Kendall and Jacob visited Australia for his 29th birthday.

The supermodel can be seen on a boat with the Euphoria actor and her sister.

Kenny smiled in shades and a bikini top while chatting with her big sis', who sported a similar look.

Another photo seemingly showed Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton present for the festivities on another white yacht with more people on it.

The site dishes that the group has been enjoying Coeur d'Alene for several days now, though it's unclear when they will depart.

This is a huge milestone in Kendall and Jacob's relationship, as it was previously reported that the 818 Tequila owner wanted to shield her boyfriend from her famous family.

From the looks of it, it would seem that the Australian native has gotten Khloé's approval!

Kendall and Jacob also did a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet back in May while traveling the world together.