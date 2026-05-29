Pete Davidson praises ex Kim Kardashian's acting career: "It's unbelievable"

Los Angeles, California - Pete Davidson has revealed how he supported Kim Kardashian when she first decided to get into the world of acting.

Pete Davidson (l.) revealed Kim Kardashian first considered getting into acting when they were dating. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Julian Hamilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In Friday's episode of The Pete Davidson Show, the 32-year-old told guest Nikkie Glaser that Kim first considered acting when she was dating Pete.

"I remember one day she was like, 'I think I'm gonna be an actress,' and I was just like, 'F**k yeah,'" Pete recalled.

He admitted that it's still "crazy" that Kim is good at it, joking, "I was like, 'Get the f**k out of here.'"

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star went on to further praise his ex for being able to brush off media scrutiny, calling her "superhuman."

"I learned from her that no matter what's going on, like whatever in the news, you're still you, and you can still go do s**t," Pete said. "Like, she don't give a f**k. It's unbelievable."

Kim and Pete were first linked after the 45-year-old reality star hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2021, and following a whirlwind romance, the two called it quits in August 2022.

The pair's relationship was an intense one, as Kim's ex Kanye West repeatedly lashed out at Pete and made threats against him, which the comedian revealed led him to seek therapy.