Pete Davidson reacts to Elsie Hewitt's "utterly confusing" claims of raising their baby alone
Los Angeles, California - In December, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt became parents for the first time. But with the family addition, the pair's romance fizzled out, and the new mom has now publicly declared she's raising their baby alone – claims the comedian reportedly finds "utterly confusing."
Friends of the 32-year-old comedian told Page Six that it was by no means unusual for Davidson to get involved in serious relationships quickly.
Nevertheless, many were surprised when the couple announced they were expecting a baby just four months after making their relationship public.
By contrast, Davidson's latest breakup came as less of a surprise – just five months after the birth of their daughter, Scottie.
Despite all the difficulties, he's said to have hoped that he could save the relationship.
"The two of them maybe clashed too much. Having a baby is difficult – no one can prepare you for what happens after you have a baby," the source explained.
However, another insider emphasized that the ex-couple's problems had nothing to do with their daughter. Even before the birth, there were signs that the two simply weren't compatible.
Pete Davidson irritated by Elsie Hewitt's statements
Just a few days ago, the model posted an Instagram story asking for help, as the 30-year-old is currently looking for a kind of assistant or nanny – her "right hand person" in everyday life with a baby.
In a TikTok video, Hewitt also vented her frustrations about life as a single mom.
"I have a baby to take care of," she said. "I have to work and make money. I'm doing it on my own, which is hard."
Davidson is said to have been irritated by the statements.
An insider said that Hewitt and the baby's stability is his top priority right now, "so it's utterly confusing to everyone who knows them why she would possibly post anything about him not supporting her."
Even during the pregnancy, it was said that fatherhood had long been a big dream for the Saturday Night Live alum.
He lost his own father, a firefighter, in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
"It's something he's always wanted and really looked forward to," the source said, so the present outcome is "a sad situation for everyone."
According to the insiders, a reconciliation is unlikely. "It sucks that it didn't work out. He'll make the best of it," Davidson's friend said.
"All he wants is for Elsie to be happy and in a good place," the source added. "He's a good guy. He's very much about not disrespecting women."
Cover photo: THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP