Pete Davidson reacts to Elsie Hewitt's "utterly confusing" claims of raising their baby alone

Los Angeles, California - In December, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt became parents for the first time. But with the family addition, the pair's romance fizzled out, and the new mom has now publicly declared she's raising their baby alone – claims the comedian reportedly finds "utterly confusing."

The daughter of Pete Davidson (l.) and model Elsie Hewitt was born on December 12. © Screenshot/Instagram/@elsie

Friends of the 32-year-old comedian told Page Six that it was by no means unusual for Davidson to get involved in serious relationships quickly.

Nevertheless, many were surprised when the couple announced they were expecting a baby just four months after making their relationship public.

By contrast, Davidson's latest breakup came as less of a surprise – just five months after the birth of their daughter, Scottie.

Despite all the difficulties, he's said to have hoped that he could save the relationship.

"The two of them maybe clashed too much. Having a baby is difficult – no one can prepare you for what happens after you have a baby," the source explained.

However, another insider emphasized that the ex-couple's problems had nothing to do with their daughter. Even before the birth, there were signs that the two simply weren't compatible.