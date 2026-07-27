Kourtney Kardashian honors late grandmother MJ on 92nd birthday: "happy heavenly birthday our angel"

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian Barker emotionally opened up about her close relationship with her late grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, on what would've been her 92nd birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian (l) dropped a touching tribute in honor of her late grandmother MJ (r) on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Sunday, the Poosh founder dropped rare photos in honor of her late grandmother on Instagram.

Kourt captioned the post, "My grandma mj. There's not even the right words i could even use to tell anyone about her and i…or to describe her and really capture it because it’s just such a special feeling ingrained in the being of who i am."

The 47-year-old's dump included a throwback snap of Kourt as a toddler sitting on MJ's lap, plus the two raising a glass at a restaurant after the reality star's courthouse wedding to Travis Barker.

"I am so thankful to have had her for 47 years to look up to, for the way she loved me and for being a safe place," she added.

"I will miss hearing all the stories of her fabulous life. happy heavenly birthday our angel."