Kim Kardashian is "leaning" on Lewis Hamilton after grandma's death as romance gets serious!

Los Angeles, California - As Kim Kardashian grieves her late grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, has been by her side.

Kim Kardashian has Lewis Hamilton (r) in her corner as she continues grieving her late grandmother. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

According to People, the Kar-Jenner family is still mourning the passing of Kris Jenner's mother, who died at the age of 91 last week.

An insider told the outlet that the 45-year-old is "leaning" on the Formula One driver – especially after fans slammed Kim for her ill-timed Instagram dump that highlighted her Lake Coeur d'Alene trip.

The source shared that Lewis "has been caring and sympathetic" and emphasized that MJ was more than just a grandmother to Kim, as she played a major role in shaping the Kar-Jenner empire long before their reality TV fame.

Meanwhile, another informant told Entertainment Tonight that the 41-year-old is "very serious" about Kim and "absolutely sees a future with her."

They continued, "Kim feels more confident than ever about who she is and what she wants in a relationship. Everyone close to her can see just how happy she is."