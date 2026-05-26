Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet travel to Cleveland to see Knicks win Finals berth!

Cleveland, Ohio - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their way to Cleveland on Monday night to watch the actor's beloved New York Knicks secure their spot in the NBA Finals!

Kylie Jenner (c.) and Timothée Chalamet were all smiles as the New York Knicks secured their spot in the NBA Finals on Monday. © Collage: Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 28-year-old reality star was all smiles at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which saw the Knicks take down the Cavaliers 130-92 to complete a series sweep.

Timothée is a longtime fan of the Knicks, and Kylie has become his regular plus-one at the games since the two began dating in 2023.

On Monday, the reality star matched the 30-year-old Oscar nominee in a blue Knicks t-shirt, which she paired with blue jeans.

The couple wasn't shy about showing PDA both during the game and after the Knicks secured the win, with Kylie going old-school and snapping photos of the night on a digital camera.

Post-game footage also saw both Timothée and Kylie celebrating with the players, including center Karl-Anthony Towns and his fiancée, Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn and Kylie were the ultimate BFFs for several years before a scandal involving Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, put a wedge between the 28-year-old model and the Kar-Jenner clan.