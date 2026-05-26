Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet travel to Cleveland to see Knicks win Finals berth!
Cleveland, Ohio - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their way to Cleveland on Monday night to watch the actor's beloved New York Knicks secure their spot in the NBA Finals!
The 28-year-old reality star was all smiles at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which saw the Knicks take down the Cavaliers 130-92 to complete a series sweep.
Timothée is a longtime fan of the Knicks, and Kylie has become his regular plus-one at the games since the two began dating in 2023.
On Monday, the reality star matched the 30-year-old Oscar nominee in a blue Knicks t-shirt, which she paired with blue jeans.
The couple wasn't shy about showing PDA both during the game and after the Knicks secured the win, with Kylie going old-school and snapping photos of the night on a digital camera.
Post-game footage also saw both Timothée and Kylie celebrating with the players, including center Karl-Anthony Towns and his fiancée, Jordyn Woods.
Jordyn and Kylie were the ultimate BFFs for several years before a scandal involving Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, put a wedge between the 28-year-old model and the Kar-Jenner clan.
Thankfully, the drama is water under the bridge now, and fans are sure to get some more Kylie-Jordyn moments when the Knicks kick off the NBA Finals – New York's first championship appearance in nearly three decades – next month.
Cover photo: Collage: Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo