Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's World Cup PDA gets slammed by fans

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Kylie Jenner couldn't keep her hands off Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 World Cup Final, but fans weren't happy to see their displays of affection.

Kylie Jenner (r) and Timothée Chalamet (l) were caught smooching at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. © Collage: FRANCK FIFE &

The Marty Supreme actor and the Khy founder attended the intense face-off between Argentina and Spain on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Kylie and Timothée arrived hand-in-hand at the stadium with the reality star sporting an all-black ensemble, while her boyfriend wore a blue, long-sleeve Adidas shirt and black track pants.

During the match, the couple shared a smooch, which was broadcast for the whole stadium and viewers at home to see.

Unfortunately, the romantic gesture was met with mixed reactions from fans who felt that the kiss and Kylie's attendance were inappropriate, as her grandmother Mary Jo (also known as "MJ") had died just days prior.

One X user questioned, "Didn't her grandmother just die? Guess the cameras are more important," while another fan asked, "Isn't she supposed to be in mourning?"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder hasn't yet publicly addressed her beloved grandmother's passing.