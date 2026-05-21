Kylie Jenner drops thirsty comment on TikTok of Timothée Chalamet: "daddy"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner isn't keeping her romance Timothée Chalamet a secret anymore, per her playful comment on TikTok!

Kylie Jenner swooned over a TikTok video of Timothée Chalamet (l.) arriving at the Eastern Conference Finals. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Khy mogul is letting the world know that the Oscar nominee is all hers!

Page Six shared a brief clip of Timtohée arriving at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers' first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 30-year-old was filmed walking into the arena sporting a dark, oversized graphic sweatshirt while surrounded by security.

While the video gained over 200,000 likes, Kylie's cheeky, one-word remark went viral!

The 28-year-old simply wrote, "daddy," in the comments section, and fans haven't stopped losing their minds.

Kylie and Timothée, who have been dating for three years, were recently spotted out on a double date with rumored couple Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi.

Before this, the lovebirds packed on the PDA during a courtside date night at the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.